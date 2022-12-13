India denounces the visit of OIC secretary general to PoK

New Delhi (The Hawk): Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement denouncing Hissein Brahim Taha's recent three-day travel to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The MEA stated that the OIC's meddling in India's internal affairs is "absolutely unacceptable" and claimed that the secretary general of the group has turned into a "mouthpiece of Pakistan."

In response to questions on the visit, MEA spokeswoman Arindam Bagchi stated, "We strongly condemn the visit of OIC Secretary General to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and his comments on J&K during his visit to Pakistan." Any attempt by the OIC and its secretary general to meddle in the internal affairs of India is wholly unacceptable.

Taha expressed the OIC's "complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their quest for the right of self-determination" during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbad Sharif on Monday in Islamabad, according to a statement posted on the group's website.

"Let me restate that the OIC has no jurisdiction over issues pertaining to J&K, which is a fundamental and inalienable part of India. Any attempt by the OIC and its secretary general to meddle in the internal affairs of India is wholly unacceptable, Bagchi said during a press conference.

Arindam attacked the 57-member organisation of nations with a majority of Muslims, saying it had "already lost its credibility by taking a plainly communal, partisan, and factually inaccurate attitude to matters."

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended an invitation to a five-person OIC mission headed by Secretary General Taha to travel to PoK. They will discuss topics on the OIC agenda, including the J&K dispute, Islamophobia, and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, according to a statement from Pakistan's foreign office. The delegation went to the Line of Control between Pakistan and India while they were there.

The OIC sees itself as "the collective voice of the Muslim world", and its declared aim is "to preserve and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world".

(Inputs from Agencies)