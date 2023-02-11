  • Today is: Saturday, February 11, 2023
Menu
World

India delivers more aid to Turkiye, Syria

The Hawk
February11/ 2023

New Delhi: On Saturday, India loaded a C-17 military transport aircraft with more shipments of life-saving medicines and relief supplies for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria .

It is the eighth flight to provide aid under India's "Operation Dost," which was initiated to help the two countries following the horrific earthquake on Monday that killed over 20,000 people.

"Flight 7 of Operation Dost leaves towards Syria and Turkey. The plane is loaded with relief supplies, medical help, emergency and critical care medications, medical gear, and consumables "Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar made a tweet.—Inputs from Agencies

Categories :WorldTags :India relief supplies Turkiye Syria
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in