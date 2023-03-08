  • Today is: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
India criticises Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal for raising Kashmir at UNSC debate

The Hawk
March8/ 2023

United Nations: India tore into Pakistan when its foreign minister broached the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a Security Council debate on women, peace and security, saying it is "unworthy" to even respond to such "malicious and false propaganda".

Reacting to Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on Tuesday characterised his statement as "baseless and politically driven".

“Before I conclude, let me dismiss the frivolous, baseless and politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.—Inputs from Agencies

