  • Today is: Friday, January 13, 2023
Menu
World

India condemns Wednesday's Kabul terror attack

The Hawk
January12/ 2023

New Delhi: A number of innocent persons were killed in a terrorist incident outside the Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul on Thursday, and India issued a strong condemnation of the attack.

On Wednesday, the attack happened. There were reportedly five deaths and multiple injuries from the incident, according to Tolo news in Afghanistan.

"India strongly condemns yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul, which has claimed the lives of several innocent civilians and injured many," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.—Inputs from Agencies

Categories :WorldTags :Kabul Attack, Five killed in Afghanistan, Terrorist incident,
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in