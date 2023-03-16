India authorises Rs 70,584 cr military hardware capital buy

New Delhi: On Thursday, India approved a massive procurement plan that will spend Rs 70,584 crore on a wide variety of domestically developed military hardware. This includes the purchase of indigenous BrahMos missiles, a marine diesel engine, an artillery gun system, electronic warfare suits, and utility helicopters.

The Indian Navy has proposed spending more than Rs 56,000 crore, or almost 16% of the total purchase budget, on items like Shakti Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, maritime helicopters, and other crucial hardware.

No foreign materials are being used in the construction of these platforms or the development of these military systems.—Inputs from Agencies