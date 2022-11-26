India Will Bring Different Perspective To The Task Of G20: Australian Envoy Barry O'farrell

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands): India will put forward a different perspective to the task of the G20 Summit, that respects those developing countries across in a better way that we need to encourage and support, said Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell on Friday as India all set to assume the G20 presidency on December 1 this year.

Moreover, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov, who was also present in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the G20 curtain raiser also reaffirmed his support for India's upcoming G20 Presidency.

"We'll support all endeavours of India in the year to come," the Russian ambassador said while speaking to ANI.

Over 40 various heads of missions and heads of international organisations visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the G20 curtain raiser on Friday, ahead of India assuming the G20 presidency on December 1. The delegates took a tour of the Cellular Jail where author and ideologue Veer Savarkar was lodged by the British.

G20's India coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Shringla and G-20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant accompanied the delegates during the tour.

On the reason behind the selection of Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the G20 curtain raiser, Shringla said, "Andaman is very important. If you recall when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bali for the G20 Summit, he told the Indonesian President that we are not 90 nautical miles apart, we are 90 nautical miles close. So that 90 nautical kilometres are right here, right in the Andamans. So this is symbolic. Andaman is the closest to Indonesia."

Meanwhile, G-20 Sherpa said, "We have started our journey from Andamans because there are unsung freedom fighters who were imprisoned in the cellular jail of India. And therefore, we thought it fit that many of our freedom fighters, including Veer Savarkar, who was imprisoned here, should tell the stories to all the foreigners and ambassadors, as well as leading international organisations and all the invitees."

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis was also present in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and said India is the right country to be having the G20 presidency at this time because it can bring other countries together at this difficult time when the world faces myriad challenges.

"Cellular Jail, Port Blair is a part of the past here. It's important for someone in my position to bear witness and acknowledge some of the shameful acts perpetrated there. It's a place I show respect to & understanding of," he added.

Earlier on November 16, PM Modi, during his address in Bali, Indonesia said that India will work jointly with G-20 partners towards its objective. The principle of "Data for development" will be an integral part of the overall theme of our Presidency "One Earth, One Family, One Future", he said.

The agenda of India's G20 Presidency will likely be cooperation for sustainable and equitable development for shared global peace and prosperity and capacity building to face emerging global challenges. —ANI