India Well-Poised To Enter Space Tourism Market

New Delhi: A recent phenomenon and activity that has gained significant traction is the recreational space travel on government-owned vehicles or vehicles fielded by private companies.

Often termed as 'space tourism', the romanticising of the idea of a walk around the space has gained momentum. In fact, even the central government has significantly invested in the idea to enable space tourism for its citizens as well after the recent sub-orbital and orbital flights undertaken by private companies in the US. These opportunities have gained new prominence in the last few years.

Space tourism is an emerging industry that involves the provision of tourism services to individuals who want to visit space. In recent years, space tourism has gained immense popularity, and many countries around the world have started investing in this industry.

India, with its vibrant space programme, is well poised to enter the space tourism market. It is also expected that within the next 7 years, Indians who can afford it would be able to don spacesuits, sit in a space module atop a reusable rocket and take a trip to space.

Detailed deliberations as to the pricing of such a trip have also begun with India studying the ideal price range for its space tourism setup that would turn out to be competitive when compared to the global market. With a per-ticket cost for the space trip tipped to be slightly lower than the range at which other existing global players are placing their space trips currently, it is estimated that the pricing would be slightly lower than the USD 450,000 being offered as of now.

It is likely that the trip to space would be suborbital i.e., reaching in altitude of 100 kilometres at the edge of space with tourists spending around 15 minutes. Experiencing a few minutes in a low gravity environment before descending, these trips would be a departure from the first space tourism trip that was undertaken atop the Russian Soyuz spacecraft by aeronautical engineer Dennis Tito (spending more than six days at the International Space Station). Such trips would be conducted using reusable rockets, which makes it economically viable for the agencies offering the flight.

India has a robust space program, which has made significant strides in recent years. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has launched numerous satellites and has also sent probes to the Moon and Mars. The Indian space program has made significant progress in the development of launch vehicles and has a good track record in satellite launches. The ISRO has also developed various technologies that can be used in the space tourism industry, such as life support systems, space habitats, and space suits.

ISRO has already started carrying out feasibility studies for India's suborbital space tourism mission on board a liquid propellant stage booster as per the information laid down in the Parliament by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Atomic Energy and Space. Through Gaganyaan - India's maiden human spaceflight programme - ISRO is engaged in the development of various technologies that are essential building blocks for human space missions as well.

At the same time, there are certain concerns that await these space tourists. Primary among them are the exposure to radiation from the sun and the impact of zero gravity on the cardiovascular and musculoskeletal system of the space tourist. Exposure to these factors needs to be accounted for and is part of the studies that have been commissioned by the Government of India to better understand the potential challenges that the sector shall have to deal with.

Since this kind of travel is largely unchartered on a large scale, there is still a need to ensure adequate safety protocols as well. Fuel-guzzling rockets are bound to add to the debris in space unless reusable rocket technology is further developed and becomes part of the mainstream also.

On that front, the private sector in India with aid from ISRO has been successful in ensuring a large number of reusable rockets are manufactured at the lowest cost with the best quality. Encouraged by these developments, it is estimated that space tourism will lead to increased commercial activity and employment generation as well.

Manufacturing and related activities will have a domino effect on other allied sectors of the industry, resulting in a manifold increase in employment generation. With the progression in this industry, new interest and investors shall be drawn to support further research, development and innovation. In addition, this kind of technological advancement shall open potential avenues for advanced innovation in other domains as well.

This could sync in well with the novel idea of finding new minerals and other precious metals in space to further boost the depleting resources on Earth. The Indian space program has also demonstrated its ability to provide affordable access to space. India has a competitive advantage in the space tourism market because of its low-cost launch vehicles. The cost of launching a satellite or spacecraft in India is significantly lower than in other countries, making it an attractive destination for space tourism.

Since the first space trip on board the Soyuz, it almost took 15 years for several private companies like Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic and SpaceX to start offering excursions into space with tickets on suborbital spaceflight starting from USD 450,000. In light of this advent of private space tourism, ISRO intends to start such projects in partnership with private firms also. Partnering with InSPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre) - which has been ideated as a single window agency to promote, enable, authorise and supervise all non-government entities in the space sector in India, it has been tasked under the Department of Space to determine how to effectively use and utilise India's space resources and increase space-based activities liaisoning between ISRO and the private sector.

Space tourism is an exciting and emerging industry that offers individuals the opportunity to travel to space. India, with its robust space programme, is well-positioned to enter the space tourism market. The Indian government has recognized the potential of the space tourism industry and has taken steps to develop a regulatory framework to govern the industry. It is only a matter of time before the new India is able to harness full potential of the talented youth of the nation and supports it adequately to reap massive rewards from the dream come true project. —ANI