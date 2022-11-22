India, Venezuela Hold Round 4 Of Foreign Office Consultations In Caracas

Caracas: India and Venezuela held the fourth round of Foreign Office consultations in Caracas.

During the meeting on November 21, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties, and exchanged views on different sectors, including political, trade, energy, health, pharmaceuticals, Ayurveda and Yoga, agriculture, culture and science and technology.

During the meeting, India and Venezuela discussed regional and international issues of common interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release. At the meeting, the Indian side was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs. For the meeting, the Venezuelan side was led by Capaya Rodriguez Gonzales, Vice Minister for Asia, Middle East and Oceania, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela.

The two sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations on a mutually convenient date in New Delhi. During his visit to Caracas, Saurabh Kumar held a meeting with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa. Both sides discussed India's investments in the oil sector and ways to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations. Saurabh Kumar also paid tribute at the National Pantheon in Caracas. —ANI

Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared pictures of the 4th India-Venezuela foreign office consultations held in Caracas. Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "4th India-Venezuela FOC held in Caracas. Led by SecretaryEast @AmbSaurabhKumar & Vice Minister Capaya Rodriguez @CancilleriaVE. Both sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional & international issues."

Earlier in September, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a meeting with Venezuelan counterpart Carlos Faria on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders exchanged views on the global political and economic scenarios.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Venezuela have maintained cordial relations. The two nations celebrated the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2009. Resident Embassies have been in Caracas and New Delhi for more than three decades and "there is mutual goodwill and cooperation between the two countries including in multilateral fora." (ANI)