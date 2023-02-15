India Tops All Formats, Becomes World No. 1 Test Team

India won the first Test match against Australia in Nagpur to take the top spot in the most recent ICC Test rankings. Rohit Sharma and company presently have 115 points, which is 4 points more than the second-place Australians, thanks to the convincing victory. England, which is presently in third place with 106 points, will have the opportunity to move up in the standings when they play New Zealand in the Test series beginning on February 16. With their outstanding stints on a pitch that favoured their bowling, the Indian spin tandem of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja significantly raised their ranking as a result of the victory.

The Indian cricket team presently holds the top spot in all three of the sport's formats.

In the bowlers' rankings, Jadeja rose in the standings as Ashwin got closer to taking the top spot. The two spinners claimed a total of 15 wickets to contain the Australian batsmen.

In addition to his previous 3/42 in the game, Ashwin also captured 5/37 in the second innings. Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia, is now atop the rankings, but Ashwin is only 21 rating points behind him.

Gudakesh Motie, a young West Indies spinner who debuted with 19 wickets against Zimbabwe in two Test matches, is now placed 46th overall after only three Test matches, according to the ICC official website. The right-handed batsman Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, rose from position 10 to position 8 as a result of his outstanding century against Australia in Nagpur.