India Committed To Strengthen Traditional Medicine Practice By Bolstering Evidence-Based Research: Sonowal

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ayush reiterated how India has taken the lead in the field of Traditional Medicine in the world and emphasized on the need for bolstering evidence based scientific research in Ayush sector. Minister was participating as Chief Guest in the event organized on the occasion of Unani Day 2023 and formal inauguration of International Conference held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today.

The event was also attended by Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Shri Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Dr. M. A. Qasmi, Joint Advisor (Unani), Ministry of Ayush, Prof. Asim Ali Khan, Director General, CCRUM and other officials from Ministry of Ayush.

On this occasion Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ayush, said, “Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi India has taken the initiative of establishing WHO GCTM. This is the indication that we are taking leadership role in Traditional Medicine in the world. We need to strengthen our research capabilities and academic facilities and work towards bolstering evidence-based research.”

He added that the vision of Prime Minister to build a robust healthcare system for the holistic patient care system remains solid as the Union Budget has considerably hiked the budget for the Ministry of Ayush by 20%. He also mentioned that Unani system of medicine has got enormous support and it has grown since year 2014. Recently, the largest institute in Unani medicine, National Institute of Unani Medicine in Ghaziabad was inaugurated by our PM.

Addressing the gathering Union Minister of Law & Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju said, “Unani system of medicine is India’s rich traditional system of medicine. We witnessed how Ayush based remedies provided relieve during COVID-19 pandemic. Our rich traditional medicinal practices can offer us sustainable healthcare solutions which will contribute towards the enrichment of human lives in the country.”

Minister of state for Ayush Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai paid tributes to revered freedom fighter Hakim Ajmal Khan. He said that Unani Medicine provides detailed guidelines for healthy food habits to maintain health and prevent diseases.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush talked about how important role NABH QCI quality certification could play in gaining more acceptances for Ayush systems. He mentioned that Ministry of Ayush endeavor is to get entry level NABH certification for 12,500 Ayush Wellness Centers by end of this 2023.

On this occasion various publications of Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), international conference souvenir, online journal was released. Also, NABH certificate was given to two CCRUM institutes. A mobile app on common remedies in Unani Medicine developed by CCRUM was also launched today.

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine is also organising two days International Conference on Unani Medicine in hybrid mode. About 1300 delegates, resource persons, academicians, researchers and industry representatives are participating in the conference.