India's underserved have new hope with tech-based mental health interventions

New Delhi: Technology is the new front in the fight against mental health disorders and the critical link between India's 1.38 billion people and less than 9,000 psychiatrists. This includes artificial intelligence and machine learning to diagnose mental health status and even suicidal tendencies.

There aren't enough trained mental health professionals to help the millions of people who are struggling with the spectrum of mental health issues, and this disparity in numbers is reflected on the ground. This is true not only because of stigma and ignorance, but also because there aren't enough trained mental health medicos.

To fill this yawning chasm between the demand for mental health services and the supply of qualified practitioners, experts have pointed to the usage of technology-based interventions. There are a lot of problems, but there are also some potential answers.—Inputs from Agencies