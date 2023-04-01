India's export of military hardware reaches all-time high of Rs 15,920 cr in FY 2022-23: Rajnath

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the record-breaking Rs 15,920 crore in military gear exports in the fiscal year 2022-2023 as evidence of the success of India's 'Made in India' effort.

When compared to the Rs 1,521 crore worth of military gear exported in 2016–17, the value of total defence exports in 2022–23 is ten times higher.

"In FY 2022-2023, India's defence exports hit a record high of Rs 15,920 crore. This is an outstanding accomplishment for the nation "According to Twitter posts by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.—Inputs from Agencies