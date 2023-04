New Delhi: UNICEF reports that only three nations out of 55 maintained or improved their views on the value of vaccines following COVID-19, although India is home to nearly 2.7 million of the world's zero-dose children.

Children with a "zero-dose" vaccination history have never gotten any of the recommended vaccinations.

Zero-dose children make up a small percentage of Indian children, according to UNICEF's 'The State of the World's Children - 2023' report.—Inputs from Agencies