In two separate bull attack incidents in Meerut, two people killed

Meerut (The Hawk): In two different incidents, stray bulls attacked and killed two people in this area.

In the first incidence, a woman near Meerpur village in Meerut died from her wounds a day after being attacked by a stray bull.

She attempted to push the bull out of her courtyard, but it attacked her.

She was thrown to the ground after the bull picked her up by the horn.

Locals rushed to the scene after hearing her screams and saved her. However, the incident left her with a serious spinal injury.

According to the authorities, the stray bull entered Geeta Devi's home's courtyard and made an attempt to engage in combat with her cattle.

Her husband Neetu Kumar rushed her to a private hospital after the incident, where she later passed away.

Police arrived at the scene based on information and have transported the body for a post-mortem.

In the second incident, a bull struck a bike that belonged to 25-year-old Rahul Kumar, a resident of Meerut's Jinjokhar village.

He spent the entire night laying on the road. Passersby noticed him and alerted the police about the incident.

When a police squad arrived, they alerted his family. Later, the villagers staged a protest and demanded payment of Rs 20 lakh to the deceased's kin. They demanded that the administration take action to manage the runaway cattle, alleging that the problem is getting worse.