In three years, CISF earned around Rs 325 cr for private security: Govt

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai announced that the Central Industrial Security Force had earned Rs 325.67 crore from providing protection services to private sector firms during the previous three years.

Rai stated in Rajya Sabha that the CISF is deployed for security tasks of private industrial firms upon request and based on danger assessment in accordance with the CISF Act, 1968.

In response to a written query, he disclosed the following figures: Rs 1,15,21,69,545 in 2021-22, Rs 1,11,54,96,912 in 2020-21, and Rs 98,90,60,330 in 2019-20 due to the CISF's deployment to provide security services for private sector undertakings over the past three years.—Inputs from Agencies