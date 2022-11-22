In their World Cup opening match, Netherlands defeated Senegal 2-0

Doha (The Hawk): On Monday, the Netherlands' first game was against Senegal in Doha. During the second half, they scored two goals quickly, which was a surprise.

The match between the Dutch and the Africans was very close, but the Dutch were able to come out on top after 90 minutes.

Cody Gakpo scored near the end of the game, and Davy Klaassen scored in extra time as the Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 in their first World Cup match in Group A at Al Thumama Stadium.

The two teams had trouble breaking the tie until the end of the game. The Dutch had several chances to score, but none of them worked.

"It was a tough game, and we didn't handle the ball well... I think we can do a lot better, but it's clear that the win makes us feel good. We were looking for a goal, and we found it in the end "Gakpo said this after the game.

On November 25, the Netherlands will play their second game against Ecuador, and Senegal will play against Qatar on the same day.

(Inputs from Agencies)