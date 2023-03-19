In the name of creativity, Anurag Thakur will take severe action to stop OTT vulgarity

Nagpur: On Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took a hard line on complaints about content on OTT platforms on Sunday, saying that offensive language and images posted in the name of creativity were unacceptable.

Thakur, speaking at a news conference here, said that the government takes complaints about foul language and other forms of abuse in content on OTT platforms very seriously and will not shy away from taking strong measures to curb the problem.

As Thakur put it, "hurling abuses in the name of creativity cannot be acceptable at all." "These platforms were granted freedom for creativity and not for obscenity," he remarked.—Inputs from Agencies