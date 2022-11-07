In by-elections in 6 states, the BJP wins 4 seats and the Cong gets nothing

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Congress suffered a defeat in the by-elections for seven seats spread across six states as it lost both of its two seats in Telangana and Haryana, while the BJP gained one seat and took home four of the seven seats up for grabs.

The RJD, TRS, and Udhhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena group each won one seat, while the BJP got four seats.

Gopalganj in Bihar, Dhamnagar in Odisha, and Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh were all kept by the BJP. Additionally, it gained the Adampur seat in Haryana from the Congress, adding it to its total.

Additionally, Telangana Rashtra Samithi defeated Congress to win the Munugode seat (TRS).

Both the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and the Rashtriya Janata Dal led by Tejashwi Yadav have gained seats in Mumbai's Andheri East.

However, none of these elections are anticipated to change the parameters for the incumbent state governments.

The results, however, would give the regional parties a boost as they attempt to form a unified front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which are only 18 months away.

The BJP held three seats, the Congress had two, while the Shiv Sena and RJD each held one before the by-elections.

In Adampur, the BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi triumphed with a margin of victory over the Congress candidate Jai Prakash of over 15,000 votes.

In the Dhamnagar by-election in Odisha, Suraj Suryabanshi of the BJP won.

At the Telengana Munugode seat, Prabhakar Reddy of the TRS defeated Rajagopal Reddy of the BJP by a margin of more than 10,000 votes.

Kusum Devi, a BJP candidate, won the Bihar by-election in Gopalganj. In a close race, she prevailed over RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta by little over 1,700 votes.

In Bihar's Mokama, the RJD candidate Neelam Devi won. She is the wife of Anant Singh, who was disqualified after being found guilty of unlawfully possessing firearms.

Today, the side led by Uddhav Thackeray won its first election. The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction's Rutuja Latke won the by-election in Mumbai's Andheri (East) neighbourhood by a huge margin of more than 66,000 votes.

The Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh was kept by the BJP after its MLA Arvind Giri passed away on September 6.

A direct contest between former MLA Vinay Tiwari of the Samajwadi Party and Aman Giri, son of Arvind Giri, of the BJP resulted from the BSP and Congress's abstention.

(Inputs from Agencies)