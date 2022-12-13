In a road accident in Patna, two students died

Patna (The Hawk): According to police, two students were killed when their bike collided with a divider on Patna's four-lane Atal Path.

On Monday night, a girl and a boy who were taking the NEET exam were travelling to Ganga Pathway for a late-night ride when the disaster happened.

Sub-Inspector Phool Kumar Chaubey of the Digha police station said: "The victims were undergoing NEET test preparation while residing in a hostel. On the Atal Path-Ganga Pathway rotary divider, they were involved in an accident."

"The high-speed motorcycle skidded for more than 20 metres with riders after slamming into the divider. The gravely injured pair was saved by us, and we brought them to a private hospital in Patliputra colony, where they passed away "said Chaubey.

"The families of the victims have been notified. The guy is an Arrah local, while the female lives in the Rohtas district's Dinara "said he.

Bikers use Patna's Ganga Pathway and Atal Path for high-speed racing and stunts since they both became operational.

(Inputs from Agencies)