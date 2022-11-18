In a gang rivalry, a man was beaten and urinated on

Gonda (The Hawk): A group of young people in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly beat their rival before urinating on him.

Nearly a week after the incident, a video of it has gained widespread popularity on social media.

Police claimed that the video was captured on October 31 during a fight between several youths in Wazirganj, which is under Kotwali police circle.

A young man named Kaptan Singh who was seen in the video has been detained.

According to ASP Gonda, Shivraj Prajapati, a police team approached the victim's family following the viral video and obtained a FIR from Shiva Singh on charges of attempted murder, rioting, being armed with riot-related weapons, criminal intimidation, and punishment for willfully causing harm.

According to Prajapati, police teams have been organised, and the suspects will be arrested soon.

It has come to light that the two groups, one led by Shiva and the other by Kaptan, have been at odds for a long time over who will rule the region. Shiva also had rioting and Arms Act cases filed against him, while Kaptan was free on bail in a Gangsters Act case, according to Prajapati.

The two-minute video depicts how a group of kids attacked their rival, later identified as Shiva, and beat him until he confessed to wanting to kill someone named Ankit.

Additionally, they abused him.

The victim is seen hiding behind a tree in the video, where it appears that the attackers had taken him to a forest. A youth then appears and kicks the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

(Inputs from Agencies)