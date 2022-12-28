In UP religious conversion case, 13 more held

Lucknow (The Hawk): Thirteen persons have been detained in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh from various places in connection with their alleged involvement in unlawful religious conversions.

A pastor and five of his friends were detained in Talgaon, while three people, including a pastor, were detained in Rampur, Mathura following a confrontation between the police team and a group of ladies who were opposed to the detention.

Four further people in Misrikh were detained on related allegations. The police had also detained two individuals in Tambaur in the meantime, but they had not yet been legally arrested.

In the three police stations, Mukesh, Hansraj, Sonu, Shiv Kumar, and Ram Bhati were all detained. Buddhsagar, Guddu, Pyareram, Seema, Ram Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Ramesh Babu, and Deepu Gaur.

They have been charged with violating the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, as well as with rioting, assault, or using criminal force to prevent a public worker from performing his duties, according to the police.

The arrests come after ten people, including a pastor, were taken into custody in the Sitapur district itself roughly a week ago.

According to Sitapur's additional SP Narendra Pratap Singh, the villager accusations about a gang of individuals bribing them to convert to Christianity in Talgaon, Mishrikh, and Rampur Mathura included promises of jobs, money, and even marriage.

"Two have been charged in Tambaur, and proof is being gathered," he declared.

In contrast, authorities are investigating the foreign donations given to Pastor David Asthana's NGO in the case where he was previously detained on suspicion of leaving Sadarpur.

On December 22, a municipal court ordered David to spend 14 days in police custody.

