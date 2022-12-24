In Telangana, a car run over two municipal workers

Hyderabad (The Hawk): In Telangana's Medak town on Saturday, two municipal workers were run over by a speeding car, resulting in their deaths.

There were five further injured workers. According to authorities, the incident happened as the municipal personnel were travelling to their work place.

One woman passed away right there, while the other passed away in a hospital.

Both Narsamma and Yadamma were identified as the deceased. For an autopsy, the bodies were moved to the government district hospital.

The injured were received by the medical facility. Police claimed to have detained the vehicle's driver.

The accident is thought to have been caused by reckless driving. Police have opened an investigation and filed a case.

Municipal employees organised the rally, calling for justice for the victims' families.

