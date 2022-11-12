In TN, 3 LTTE supporters are charged by the NIA

New Delhi (The Hawk): In the Omalur PS guns case in Tamil Nadu, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday submitted a charge sheet against three apprehended suspects.

In the Salem district's Puliyampatti division, two handguns made in the country, ammunition, and gun powder were found on the accused during a vehicle check.

The group allegedly drew inspiration from the LTTE, a banned terrorist organisation, and desired to establish a group with characteristics similar to the LTTE in order to engage in armed resistance against the government.

On May 19, 2022, the case was opened at the Omalur police station in Salem district, which was later taken over by the NIA.

Three people—Naveen Chakaravarthy M., Sanjay Prakash J., and A. Kabilar—have been charged.

"The results of the investigation showed that the defendants had planned, joined forces with the LTTE, and founded a group called the "World Tamil Justice Court" (WTJC). They had planned to use illicit firearms, deadly weapons, and explosives to assault people who work in quarries, crushers, and TASMAC liquor stores while also causing property damage "said NIA.

The Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, commemorated by Sri Lankan Tamils and LTTE supporters to pay respect to those who died in the Sri Lankan civil war, falls on May 18. According to the NIA, this fact was also found by its inquiry.

The accused, according to the NIA, thought that by carrying out these terrorist activities, they would instil fear among the populace and send a clear message to both the public and the government that an LTTE-like organisation had been effectively regenerated and resurrected in Tamil Nadu.

(Inputs from Agencies)