In Patna, two family members were shot and killed

Patna (The Hawk): In Patna, two members of a family were shot and killed by unknown bike-borne attackers.

Rajiv Singh and his father Sudhir Kumar Singh were named as the victims. The incident, which happened on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. in the New Sabajpura neighbourhood under the Phulwari Sharif police station, left Rajiv's younger brother Sanjiv Singh in severe condition.

The Phulwari Sharif SDPO, Manish Kumar, reported that four attackers arrived to Rajiv Singh's home on two bikes. The deceased was engaging with his family while in his home. His attackers started shooting at him randomly.

Before being shot dead as well, Rajiv Singh's father Sudhir Singh, who was in the adjacent room, ran toward Rajiv Singh.

The SDPO continued that the victims were attacked in a way that prevented them from defending themselves.

Rajiv attempted to draw his licence revolver but was unsuccessful.

