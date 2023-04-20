  • Today is: Thursday, April 20, 2023
Menu
States & UTs

In Mukherjee Nagar, Rahul talks to UPSC and SSC candidates

author-img
The Hawk
April20/ 2023

New Delhi: On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited students in the Mukherjee Nagar neighbourhood who are studying for the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission exams.

A Gujarat court in Surat had already denied Rahul Gandhi's request for a stay of his conviction in a criminal defamation case involving his "Modi surname" statement the day before he met with the youngsters.

Rahul Gandhi was spotted at Mukherjee Nagar, sitting on a chair by the roadside with the students and talking to them about their hopes and worries.—Inputs from Agencies

Categories :States & UTsTags :Cong Rahul UPSC SSC Mukherjee Nagar
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in