In Mehrauli, Delhi, a man was found dead inside a home

New Delhi (The Hawk): An official reported on Tuesday that a 24-year-old guy was discovered dead inside his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli neighbourhood.

Moolchand Giri, who worked at the CNG Pump in the CGO Complex, has been named as the victim.

In Mehrauli's Ward 3 of the Radha Krishna condominium, Giri shared a residence with Pintoo and Lalit.

"On Monday at around 5.45 p.m., Pintoo arrived home from work to discover the door locked from the outside. When he entered, he discovered Giri lying on the floor, dead from a head wound. Lalit, though, wasn't in the house "a senior police officer claimed.

"A police crew sped to the scene after Pintoo called the police control room (PCR). For the inspection, the criminal team was contacted. At the Mehrauli police station, a murder case has been reported, and further investigation is ongoing "the officer stated.

