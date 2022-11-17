In Lucknow, an army officer's daughter was abused and looted

Lucknow (The Hawk): Two unidentified car-borne miscreants allegedly molested the daughter of a senior female officer in the Army Medical Corps here and stole her credit card and Rs 500 in cash as she was making her way home.

Although the incident happened on November 8, it only came to light on Wednesday after a FIR was filed.

According to the FIR, the victim, a 22-year-old woman, left her home to purchase items from a shop in the SGPGI neighbourhood of Lucknow but did not come back for several hours.

Her phone was turned off, which made her parents worried about her safety.

The staff of the shopping centre verified the girl's visit there, and her mother went to the store to look for her.

When the woman's mother received a call from an unidentified man informing her that the woman was present at the Fun Republic police outpost in Gomti Nagar, she went to the Telibagh police outpost to file a complaint.

"I arrived at the Fun Republic police station right away, where I discovered my daughter, who was upset and stressed out. She had a nervous appearance, no shoes, and messy hair. When she saw me, she immediately started crying, "The victim's mother said.

The woman informed her that a young man had been following her since the morning and that she had seen him riding a bike near Akash Enclave as she headed in the direction of Telibagh.

"Since I left the store empty-handed, I boarded an automobile and drove to Telibagh. I was heading toward a store after arriving in Telibagh when a white car—a Mitsubishi Van—stopped nearby. I noticed the same teenager in the car. He grabbed my hair and pulled me into the other man's car, which was being driven by another man. He assaulted me, raped me, tore my clothes, beat me, and thrashed me. They kept moving the car from one location to the next before taking me to a remote area where I saw mountains of trash. He stole my credit card and cash, and both of the criminals fled quickly "She spoke.

She added that after a protracted walk, she finally asked a commuter on a two-wheeler for assistance, after which she was driven to the Fun Republic police station.

The mother of the girl demanded an in-depth investigation and the filing of a case in this regard.

SHO Gomti Nagar D.C. Mishra reported that a FIR had been filed on suspicion of robbery, sexual harassment, kidnapping for ransom, and intentional bodily harm.

He said, "We are looking through the CCTV footage of the area to find the vehicle's licence plate."

(Inputs from Agencies)