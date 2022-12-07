In LS NCP-BJP leaders argue over Maha-K'taka border violence

New Delhi (The Hawk): Over the occurrences of violent clashes on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, the Lok Sabha saw noisy scenes during Zero Hour between Karnataka BJP MPs and those from the opposition NCP and Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena.

Later, the leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) left the House.

The unrest started when NCP's Supriya Sule claimed that Marathi people were being beaten up as they sought to enter Karnataka, citing violent occurrences that had occurred in the border regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

She claimed that despite the BJP controlling both of the states, the chief minister of Karnataka had disparaged the citizens of Maharashtra.

Sule claimed that there was a plot against Maharashtra "Yesterday, the people of Maharashtra were beaten. This cannot be permitted. This is only one nation. I want Amit Shah, the home minister, to speak up."

The BJP lawmakers from Karnataka rose to their feet in opposition to Sule's remarks.

Shiv Sena and NCP MPs began yelling insults at the Karnataka administration in the midst of the chaos.

NCP and Shiv Sena leaders staged a walkout as Speaker Om Birla attempted to restore order in the House.

(Inputs from Agencies)