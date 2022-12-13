In Kerala, a 15-year-old takes an ambulance for a spin and drives 8 km

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): The authorities in charge of the ambulance service at the Trissur district hospital were astounded to discover that a 15-year-old boy had driven an ambulance 8 kilometres through the city's dense population.

The event occurred Monday night. According to authorities, the youngster is the son of a hospital employee who sought treatment for a fever.

Since everyone knew the youngster, he was able to move around without difficulty. He observed the ambulance parked on hospital grounds and observed the key within. Almost immediately, he entered the vehicle and proceeded into the city.

The trouble began when the vehicle abruptly stopped, and on noticing that the driver was a kid, spectators contacted the police.

Since the service is administered online, the Kerala State Medical Service Corporation quickly realised that one of their ambulances was operating without authorization. After discovering the ambulance, they also rushed to the scene.

The Trissur East Police station has opened an investigation.

The registered driver of the ambulance has been requested to provide an explanation and served with a notice.

(Inputs from Agencies)