In Hyderabad, a woman who was attacked by jilted lover has died

Hyderabad (The Hawk): A mother who was hurt in an attack by a spurned lover in Hyderabad along with her daughter passed away on Wednesday at a hospital.

Shoba passed away while receiving treatment at the government-run Gandhi Hospital, while the attacker, who attempted suicide, was still in severe condition.

On Tuesday, Sandeep (22), attacked Shoba and Vaibhavi, both 19 years old, with a knife at their home in Miyapur, which is within the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad police commissionerate.

Police said that Sandeep was in love with Vaibhavi and attacked her out of hatred that she had become engaged to someone else.

