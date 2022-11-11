In Gurugram, a labourer was discovered dead with head injuries

Gurugram (The Hawk): Police reported on Friday that a laborer's body with significant head injuries had been discovered at a bus stop in Gurugram's Sector-29 neighbourhood.

Munna, a 22-year-old from Bihar, was the victim. He had previously performed labour in the Sector-29 region.

A body was reported to be at the bus stop near the Iffco Chowk Metro Station earlier in the day, according to a call to the police.

"Initial investigation indicates that a stone laying next to the body struck the victim's head. The corpse's hair and blood were removed off the stone by the investigation team. It appears that the victim was killed following a dispute, "Deputy Commissioner of Police for the East, Virender Vij, stated.

He claimed that a forensic team had been there.

To determine who the culprit is, police are looking over CCTV.

A murder case has been opened at the Sector-29 police station against an unidentified suspect.

