In Gujarat, a professor was suspended after he allegedly solicited sexual favours from female students

Rajkot, Gujarat (The Hawk): The M.V.M. Science and Home Science College board on Thursday suspended a science professor for demanding sexual favours from female pupils.

The college administration and the anti-sexual harassment committee had received complaints from the students three months prior, but no action was taken. The college and committee agreed to look into the matter only after the media and students union raised it.

Sanjay Taraiya, a science college lecturer, has been suspended with immediate effect, college trustee Parshottam Pipaliya announced to the media on Thursday. The judgement was made following the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee's submission of its findings to the college trust after concluding that the complaint contained sufficient evidence.

Additionally, Pipaliya has promised the students full support in their efforts to bring legal action against the lecturer. He stated that the institution would take the initiative and submit the complaint against the lecturer if the female students chose not to make a report to the police.

The students protested three months ago, but no action was done, according to Brijrajsinh Rana, the National Student Union of India's chief for Rajkot. "The committee didn't start the investigation until after the students union made a representation. In order to request a report, NSUI has also spoken before Saurashtra University. He said that Professor Taraiya had promised good grades in exchange for sexual favours from two female students.

