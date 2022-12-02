In Gujarat, a Vande Bharat train collides with cattle

New Delhi (The Hawk): Between Udvada and Vapi station in Gujarat, a cattle collision occurred with the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express train.

According to a railway official, the incident on Thursday night caused minor damage to the front panel of the train.

In September, the train's first run on this route began.

According to the Railways, the incident happened at about 6:23 p.m. near crossing gate 87 between Udvada and Vapi.

At 6.35 p.m., the train resumed motion after stopping for a brief period of time. According to the railroad authorities, no passengers were wounded in the collision. Similar occurrences involving the train have occurred in the past.

On October 29, a bull was struck by a Vande Bharat train. On October 6, there was yet another incident in which a train hit several livestock, causing damage to the front end.

(Inputs from Agencies)