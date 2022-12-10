In Gujarat, EC's CVIGIL App receives more than 6K complaints

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to officials, the Election Commission's CVIGIL App has become a significant instrument for quickly reporting illegal political activity and violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Himachal Pradesh reported more than 1,000 cases in total, of which over 800 were verified and warranted action. 185 documented occurrences of money distribution and over 580 reported cases of posting banners and posters without authorization.

Over 5,100 out of a total of 6,000 cases recorded in Gujarat were confirmed as being accurate. The illegal hanging of posters and banners resulted in a total of more than 3,600 offences.

A single app called CVIGIL is used for documenting, reporting, and resolving breaches. It automatically captures GIS location and allows anonymous complaints from citizens, candidates, and political parties. According to officials, EC teams respond within a 100-minute timeframe.

In addition, EC harshly punished SSP Mainpuri and Etawah for disobeying its directives on the transfer and posting of officials in the bye elections for the Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

It gave SSP Mainpuri the order to fire six police officers.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh has been ordered to make sure that force deployment for the by-election for the 21-Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency is strictly done under the supervision of the concerned General and Police Observer, following the established procedure of randomization etc.

According to the officials, a key component of the Commission's current directives to promote justice is the randomization of local police forces.

