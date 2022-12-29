In Golden Temple, devotees pay respect to Guru Gobind Singh

Chandigarh (The Hawk): To honour Guru Gobind Singh on the occasion of the 365th anniversary of the birth of the 10th Sikh guru, tens of thousands of worshippers travelled to Amritsar's Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple, on Thursday.

The Golden Temple was decorated for the holidays.

Since early in the morning, thousands of devotees have defied the cold to visit the shrine and take a plunge in the sacred sarovar at the Golden Temple.

Prior to the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, the adherents of the Sikh faith took part in Nagar Kirtan at Harmandir Sahib.

People flocked to other shrines in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, and other cities throughout Punjab.

The celebration mood was also evident in Chandigarh and other Haryana towns and cities.

Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, honoured Guru Gobind Singh.

Modi tweeted that the guru's "unparalleled courage will continue to inspire people for years to come" and shared a prior video of his address praising him.

"I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and remember his contribution to serving humanity on the holy occasion of his Parkash Purab. His unmatched bravery will inspire others for years to come, the prime minister predicted.

From 2022, December 26 was observed as Veer Bal Diwas in honour of the valour and martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's sons.

