In Delhi, CAQM lifts GRAP-4 limits, while level 3 restrictions remain in effect

New Delhi (The Hawk): As the Air Quality Index indicated a small improvement on Sunday evening, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted the GRAP-4 restrictions for Delhi and the National Capital Region.

At a meeting held here, the CAQM decided to rescind the limits imposed under the GRAP 4 measures, although the GRAP 3 restrictions will remain in place.

In its meeting on November 6, 2022, the subcommittee "further reviewed the regional air quality scenario and the IMD/IITM forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi and observed that the average AQI of Delhi for November 6, 2022 has been recorded as 339 ('very poor' category), corroborating with the IMD/IITM forecast of an improvement," according to the CAQM order.

"As a result, the sub-Committee determines to immediately annul the order that was issued with immediate effect on November 3, 2022, for acts under Stage IV of the GRAP. To prevent the AQI readings from moving further into the "severe"/"severe +" category, however, actions under Stages-I to Stage-III of the GRAP shall continue to be invoked, implemented, monitored, and reviewed by all agencies responsible in the entire NCR "Read it.

The sub-Committee stated that it will continue to closely monitor the air quality scenario and may make the required decisions based on the air quality, as periodically recorded, and the IMD/forecasts IITM's to this effect.

Following the implementation of GRAP 4, the Delhi government on Friday barred the admission of trucks other than those providing critical services into the nation's capital and established a 6-member committee to oversee truck entry.

