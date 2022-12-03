In Andhra Pradesh, two devotees were crushed to death

Amaravati (The Hawk): According to authorities, two devotees died in a car accident on Saturday in the Kakinada region of Andhra Pradesh.

The devotees were walking from Srikakulam district to Vijayawada to offer prayers at the Kanaka Durga shrine when they were struck by a car.

Eshwara Rao and Santosh, two devotees, passed away instantly.

Police have taken the driver into custody and opened a case. Additional investigations, according to a police official, are ongoing.

After Dasara, Bhavani Deeksha is the second biggest celebration held at the Kanaka Durga temple. During the 40-day Deeksha, devotees dress in red robes and give special prayers.

(Inputs from Agencies)