In A First, IIM Udaipur Hosts Global Tech Community To Persuade Use Of Tech For Humanity

Udaipur (The Hawk): IIM Udaipur's Incubation Center hosts for the first time the global tech community "Finding Humans in Tech" at the IIMU campus to celebrate the launch of their first book series and social entrepreneurship award in 2023. The tech community connects 500+ innovators, scientists, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and change-makers within one single platform to use tech for humanity and to shine a light on the exceptional journeys of people across the globe.

The incubation team and Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, initiated the momentous event by inspiring the audience to take a step towards entrepreneurship. The event was attended by prominent leaders like Mr. Rajeev Gupta, the CEO/Founder of Resource Development International, IIT-BHU & IMT-Ghaziabad alumni, Mrs. Richa Sharma, co-founder of CurryiT, IIMU-2014 alumni, ex-Director of Bertelsmann and ex-VP of Yes Bank and Dr. L. Fimate, Director (rtd.) RIMS-Imphal and ZMC-Aizawl, FIAFM, WHO Fellow.

Some of the international members of the tech community were present for the occasion, namely Adonis Simo, a tech product manager at Workbud and a member of OSS Cameroon, and Anna Olizarivska, Clubhouse Icon, a Ukrainian anti-war activist and a human intelligence and customer care expert at Blend Localization.

The Finding Humans in Tech's Social Entrepreneurship Award 2023 was given to the spirited entrepreneur, Nelly Cheboi, CEO/Co-Founder of TechLit Africa, from Kenya. She has been listed in Forbes' "30 under 30" and recently won the CNN Hero of the Year Award for 2022. Her venture will be featured on the cover of the book series, and a donation will be made to "Techlit Africa" from the proceeds of the sale of the book. The event was also graced by Hanna Adeyema, co-founder of Tenacity Health and the current director of MIT Bootcamps, which is a part of the MIT Sloan School of Management. She gave an insight into her experience as a part of the community.

The creator of the tech community, Lana Louphul, who is a tech entrepreneur and currently pursuing her MBA at IIM Udaipur, advocated for the need to use tech for good and humanity. Her venture was selected for the MIT Bootcamp for Innovation Leadership, and she will be attending the MIT Venture Acceleration Program this fall in Boston, Massachusetts. The "Finding Humans in Tech" book series will be available for sale on Amazon from March 2023 onwards.