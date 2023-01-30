Imran Khan would contest all 33 parliamentary seats in future by-elections

Lahore: The party of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has stated that he will run for all 33 seats in the National Assembly in the upcoming by-elections on March 16. This is intended to further annoy and put pressure on the current coalition to schedule early elections.

Vice chairman and former foreign minister of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced the decision at a news conference on Sunday evening.

"All 33 parliamentary seats up for election will have Imran Khan as the sole PTI candidate. The party's central committee met on Sunday at Zaman Park in Lahore, presided over by Khan, and reached the decision "On Sunday, Qureshi made the following statement.—Inputs from Agencies