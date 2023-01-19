Illegal Land Grabbing: CBI Registers FIR Against Builder In Dehradun

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered four separate cases against industrialist and builder Sudhir Kumar Windlass and others for allegedly encroaching on the government land and carrying out illegal constructions and further grabbing land of others by falsification of sale deeds etc.

In a statement, CBI said that on the request of the Government of Uttarakhand and further notification by the Government of India and has taken over the four FIRs earlier registered at Police Station Rajpur, Dehradun (Uttarakhand) against the accused including private persons etc. It was alleged that the accused in conspiracy with others, encroached on the government land and carried out illegal constructions and further grabbed the land of others by falsification of sale deeds etc. thereby causing gain to themselves and loss to the Government and other private individuals.

CBI conducted searches at the premises of industrialist and builder Sudhir Kumar Windlass in Dehradun. Searches are being conducted today at around 20 places including at Dehradun (Uttarakhand) at the premises of the accused.

Further investigation is underway. —ANI