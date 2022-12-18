If BJP leader proves claim, I'm prepared to resign: BRS MLA

Hyderabad (The Hawk): Pilot Rohith Reddy, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, stated on Sunday that he is prepared to resign if Bandi Sanjay, the president of the BJP's Telangana branch, can demonstrate that he has got a police notice in a drug case involving Karnataka.

The lawmaker visited the Bhagyalaxmi temple in Charminar on Sunday to take an oath after challenging Bandi Sanjay on Saturday. In light of the BJP leader's absence, Rohith Reddy informed the media that Bandi Sanjay's deception was obvious.

Rohith Reddy questioned, "If he actually has the proof that I was issued the notice, why is he not coming here to take a pledge?"

The MLA declared that he is prepared to make a commitment alongside the BJP leader at Tandur Bhadreswara Swamy or Vemulawada, among other temples. Reddy declared, "I am prepared to quit if he confirms his accusation."

On Saturday, Rohith Reddy had challenged Bandi Sanjay to visit the temple in Charminar and back up his claim; otherwise, he should apologise.

He claimed that in the name of Hindutva, Bandi Sanjay is inciting youth. The MLA from Tandur, who filed the complaint in the alleged poaching case involving party MLAs, was curious as to why the BJP was siding with the defendant.

He emphasised that the BJP was utilising the ED, CBI, and IT against the BRS leaders because it was afraid of the BRS.

On Friday, Rohith Reddy revealed that the ED had given him notice. He had described it as the product of the BJP.

The MLA claimed he was completely unaware of the reason the investigating body had given him the notice.

According to reports, the ED notice was issued for interviewing him on possible money laundering as part of an investigation into a drug case.

The petitioner in the alleged plot to oust the BRS MLAs was the MLA from Tandur.

Near response to a tip from Rohit Reddy, police detained Ramachandra Bharati, also known as Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamy on October 26 at a farmhouse in Moinabad where they were reportedly enticing four BRS MLAs to join the BJP.

According to Rohith Reddy, the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and each other MLA Rs 50 crore.

On November 9, the Telangana government established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the case.

The Telangana High Court granted bail to the three accused on December 1.

(Inputs from Agencies)