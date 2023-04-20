ISRO must focus on R&D, leave operational space systems: Indian Space Policy

New Delhi: The new Indian Space Policy, released on Thursday, mandates that the Indian Space Research Organisation shift its priority from producing operational space systems to R&D in cutting-edge technology.

The Indian Cabinet Committee on Security approved the Indian Space Policy - 2023 on April 6; this policy allows private companies to establish and operate space objects, ground-based assets, and related services like communication, remote sensing, and navigation.

Indian customers of space technology or services, including communication, remote sensing, data services, and launch services, are given the right to independently purchase these commodities from any supplier.—Inputs from Agencies