ISRO Has Taken Initiatives For Feasibility Studies On Missions To Venus As Well As Aeronomy Studies: Dr Jitendra

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today informed that ISRO has taken initiatives for feasibility studies on missions to Venus as well as Aeronomy studies.

The term “aeronomy,” coined and introduced about 60 years ago, refers to the scientific study of the upper atmospheric regions of the Earth and other solar system bodies. It covers the chemistry, dynamics and energy balance of both neutral and charged particles. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, both these missions are being conceptualized and the scientific scopes are being deliberated nationally with participation of science community.