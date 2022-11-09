IPL auction will take place in Kochi on December 23: Report

New Delhi (The Hawk): On December 23 in Kochi, the player auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will take place.

It will be a mini auction this year as opposed to the massive sale in 2022 when the 10 franchises had to almost construct their squads from start. The deadline for the ten IPL franchises to submit their roster of kept players is November 15.

The BCCI was reportedly exploring for a prospective location for the auction, according to a Cricbuzz report. However, after the Istanbul proposal failed to materialise, Kochi was chosen by the cricket board.

Each team will have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend at this auction, bringing the total purse to Rs 95 crore, in addition to the funds left over from their previous auction purse and the value of the players they release.

Following the auction last year, Lucknow Super Giants had used up all of their funds, while Punjab Kings had the greatest balance (Rs 3.45 crore). Following Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 1.55 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 0.95 crore), and Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings had Rs 2.95 crore left over (Rs 0.45 crore)

Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, had 0.15 crore rupees left, while Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals each had 0.10 crore.

