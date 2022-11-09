IMD says it will rain moderately in several parts of TN

Chennai (The Hawk): On Wednesday, numerous regions of Tamil Nadu are expected to experience moderate rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Numerous state districts are expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning.

On Wednesday, rain was predicted for the districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, and Ramanathapuram.

The IMD released the statement on Wednesday around seven in the morning.

On October 29, Tamil Nadu was battered by the northeast monsoon, which has since pounded the region.

Although the rainstorm has already claimed the lives of four individuals, Chennai and nearby cities have not been as badly flooded as they would have been in 2021.

The effective management of stormwater drains, according to the Chennai Corporation, is to blame. However, there was flooding in North Chennai, forcing thousands to be relocated to relief camps.

(Inputs from Agencies)