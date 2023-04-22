IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday

Chennai: Heavy rains are expected in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, as forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

The RMC said in a statement, "Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppatur and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to receive heavy rains on April 23."

The bulletin also predicted that on April 24 and 25, some areas of Puducherry and Karaikkal would experience light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms.

In spite of this, meteorologists have forecasted that temperatures would rise over the following few days across a large portion of the state, with Chennai and the surrounding suburbs expected to reach a maximum temperature of between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius.—Inputs from Agencies