IMA lends its support to MBBS students opposing the Haryana bond system

New Delhi (The Hawk): The MBBS students at PGIMS Rohtak who are protesting against the bond policy for MBBS admission in Haryana have received backing from the Indian Medical Council (IMC).

According to the bond policy, an MBBS student must deposit a sum of Rs 40 lakh, which will only be repaid after seven years of duty; if the student does not serve during this time, the bond sum would be forfeited.

In a statement released on Wednesday, IMA stated that it "stands with the protesting doctors of Haryana and denounces the state's harshness and oppressive acts."

The medical organisation has also asked Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, to convene a productive discussion to take into account the students' valid plea and to repeal or modify the bond system.

The bond policy of the state government for admission to government medical colleges is being protested by the MBBS students of PGIMS Rohtak.

The IMA statement stated: "The nation is in shock to note that students became victims of barbaric police action while exercising their democratic rights to oppose such moves, where female doctors were manhandled and detained by the state police and the gathering was showered with water cannons on a cold night.

According to the statement, the state government's treatment of democratic, nonviolent protest is disrespectful, extremely disheartening, reprehensible, and represents an insensitive and heartless mindset.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has also written to Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, to raise his notice to the bond policy of the Haryana government.

"The government of Haryana's bond policy casts doubt on merit and robs underprivileged, economically backward candidates of their aspiration of becoming doctors. There is no question that such a strategy will not only lower the standard of medical education but also negatively impact the state's healthcare system, the DMA wrote in the letter.

The DMA has asked Mandaviya to address the problem of unruly students and make the required revisions to the policy that are in the best interests of patient care and future medical professionals.

