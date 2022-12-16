IMA Celebrates 50 Years Of Service With Veterans Of 1972 Batch

Dehradun: The Indian Military Academy (IMA) celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday.

The anniversary event was attended by veterans of 50th Regular and 34th Technical Courses, who had passed out of the IMA in December 1972.

The veterans gathered at their alma mater to celebrate the golden jubilee of their commissioning in the Army.

The IMA has contributed to the comissioning of 404 Gentleman Cadets (CGs) to the Army, till date. The cadets include 330 from 50th Regular course and 74 from the 34th course as "2nd Lieutenant".

These 'One Starred' officers of the December 1972 batch gave the Army 10 Lieutenant Generals, 13 Major Generals and 46 Brigadiers, excelling at all levels of command, staff and instructional appointments during their service to the nation, an official statement read.

Further, according to the release, these veterans have earned at least one Vir Chakra, five Sena Medal (Gallantry), five Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), three Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), one Yudh Seva Medal, 29 Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM)and more than 50 commendation cards.

Several officers of this batch played crucial roles while serving the country. An officer from this batch, Major Ranjit Muthanna sacrificed his life while serving in Sri Lanka.

Five more officers from this batch served as defence attaches in Pakistan, Germany, Turkey, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. Another six officers from this glory batch played a key role in shaping the office cadre of the Army through the appointment of Battalion Commanders at the IMA.

Further, more than 40 officers from this batch have 'instructional appointments' at the IMA and other training establishments of the Defence Ministry.

A total of 133 veterans, many with their spouses, were at the IMA from December 14 to 16 to relive their days at the prestigious institute.

The Golden Jubilee celebration started with paying tributes at the IMA War Memorial, which was raised in the memory of the alumni who sacrified their lives in the line of duty. They also observed a moment of silence for 94 batchmates who made the supreme sacrifice.

The Golden Jubilee batch also presented a life-sized bronze statue of Field Marshal KM Cariappa to the IMA Commandant.

A 'Coffee Table Book' with 'Then & Now' photographs of all 404 coursemates and documenting their reminiscences and personal details, was also released by the Officiating Commandant of the IMA.

The ceremony was attended by the surviving 'directing staff' from 1972, who, at the time as young majors and captains, had transformed young raw 'boys', who had enrolled for these courses, into officers of the Army with their own inspirational examples and qualities of leadership. Their presence was a big morale booster for the celebrating veterans.

Fifty saplings of exotic varieties were also planted on the IMA campus to enhance its green cover and add to the floral expanse of the Academy. —ANI