IITR To Celebrate 175th Years Of Foundation Day On 25th November 2022

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee will celebrate its 175th year of Foundation Day on 25th November 2022. The Institute will experience a massive gathering of Students, Alumni, Faculty, and Staff members on this grand occasion. The event will be graced by the presence of Shri Om Birla, Hon’ble Speaker of Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guest, and Shri Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, as the Guest of Honor. Other eminent personality to attend the event includes Shri Vineet Pandey, Secretary (Post).

Shri Om Birla is the 17th and current Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He serves as a Member of Parliament for the Kota-Bundi constituency in Rajasthan. Prior to parliament, he was elected thrice to the assembly of Rajasthan. Shri Vineet Pandey is the current Secretary (Posts) and Chairman of, the Postal Services Board. He is an Officer of the 1986 batch of the Indian Postal Service and shall declare the Commemorative Stamp brought by the Deptt post for 175 years of IITR establishment released. Shri Mittal is one of India’s leading business groups and a passionate advocate for quality education actively engaged in enhancing school and higher education through multiple roles. Apart from the key addresses by the Hon’ble Chief Guest and the Guest of Honors, another highlight of the event will be the release of the Commemorative Coin for Rs 175 and the Coffee table book on the 175th Foundation Day Celebration event. the celebration will continue with Kavi Sammelan. Another major highlight of the event will be Startup Expo in which around 50 start-ups will showcase their product/ technology in domains including Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Electric Vehicles among others. The celebration will conclude with a spectacular drone show of the Journey of IIT Roorkee from the sky which will be visible from every house in and around Roorkee city.

Along with this, the 175th year of the foundation day celebration will also host Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman BOG, IIT Roorkee, on a fireside chat show on 24th November 2022. The 175th Year Celebration of IIT Roorkee started on November 25, 2021, and will continue till November 25, 2022.