IIT Roorkee To Organize Its 22nd Convocation On 6th April 2023

The 22nd Convocation to have Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education; Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India, as the Chief Guest

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is set to host its 22nd Convocation on 06th April 2023. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India, will be the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan is the Cabinet Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Government of India. As a Member of Parliament, Shri Pradhan represents Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha and was earlier a member of the 14th Lok Sabha. He had also served as the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel.

A total of 2022 students across 26 departments/ centres in UG, PG, and PhD programs will be conferred degrees in the convocation. Of these, 1005 are undergraduate, 638 are post-graduate, and 379 are doctoral degrees. In addition, a total of 125 awards will be conferred to meritorious students in undergraduate and post-graduate programmes during the convocation.

The event will commence at 10:00 A.M. in the Convocation Hall of the Institute. Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, will present the Director’s Report. After that, the Hon’ble Chief Guest will present the Institute Level Awards, followed by the address of the Chairman, BoG, Shri B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. The Chief Guest, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, will then deliver his Convocation address. The Award and degree distribution ceremony will follow.

Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the Honorable Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. A Convocation is a solemn occasion that brings a smile to every graduating student and their family. We have always guided and supported the students in their endeavours. IIT Roorkee today provides an excellent all-around education with extremely high selectivity and diverse input with students from different parts of the country from different economic and social backgrounds. I congratulate the graduating students and wish them all the best for their future endeavours.”

Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean, Academic Affairs, shared: “It is our pleasure to host the 22nd Convocation in physical mode after overcoming the challenges posed by COVID-19. It will also be a historical event as the students will be graduating while the Institute has completed its 175th year of establishment. We congratulate and wish our best to the graduating batch of 2021-22 on the occasion of the 22nd Convocation. We hope they achieve their goals and dreams and bring laurels to their family, the institute and the nation in the days to come.”

IIT Roorkee is an institute of national importance imparting higher education in engineering, sciences, management, architecture and planning, and humanities and social sciences. Since its establishment in 1847, the Institute has played a vital role in providing technical human capital to the country. Currently, the institute is providing higher education to approximately 10,000 students, including students from 27 other countries. The institute has recently revised its UG curriculum to align with the NEP 2020.